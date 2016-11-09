Old Lyme, Lyme Mirror State — But Not Country — on Choosing Clinton as President; Lyme Picks Needleman Over Linares, But Incumbent Still Wins

by

At the time of writing, it appears that, like the majority in the state — but unlike the majority in the rest of the country — Lyme and Old Lyme both chose Hillary Clinton to be President.

Both town experienced exceptionally high voter turnouts, but although Lyme was able to finalize its results in the normal time frame, it was well past 10:15 p.m. before Old Lyme Moderator Larry Peterson was able to announce the results there. This was due primarily to the Election Day Registrations (EDRs) not being received until almost 9 p.m. from the town hall and then still needing to be processed, which took more than another hour.

In keeping with the final results, both Lyme and Old Lyme voters overwhelmingly chose Democrat Richard Blumenthal to continue as their US Senator, Democrat Joe Courtney to be their US Congressional Representative (2nd), and the uncontested Republican Devin Carney to be their State Representative (23rd).

In Old Lyme, in keeping with the final result, voters returned Republican Paul Formica as their State Senator (20th) for a second term while up in Lyme, unlike the final result, which saw Linares cruise to a comfortable victory in the 12-town district, voters chose Democratic challenger Norm Needleman over incumbent Art Linares (R) to be their State Senator (33rd)

These are the unofficial Old Lyme results in full with the winner shown in red:

President:

Hillary Clinton (D): 2473

Donald Trump (GOP): 1990

Gary Johnson (Lib.): 142

Jill Stein (Green): 63

US Senate:

Richard Blumenthal (D): 2667 (WF): 220 (Unknown): 34 TOTAL: 2921

Dan Carter (GOP): 1661

Richard Lion (Lib.): 27

Jeffrey Russell (Green): 29

US House District 2:

Joe Courtney (D): 2758 (WF): 245 (Unknown): 21 TOTAL: 3024

Daria Novak (GOP): 1545

Daniel Reale (Lib.): 39

Jonathan Pelto (Green): 49

State Assembly 23rd District:

Devin R. Carney (GOP): 3003 (Indep): 441 Unknown: 9 TOTAL: 3453

Old Lyme Registrar of Voters:

(Both are elected)

Marilyn Clarke: 2397

Catherine Quine Carter: 2038

Additional candidates on the Old Lyme ballot are:

State Senate 20th District:

Paul Formica (GOP): 2805 (Indep.): 168 Unknown: 8 TOTAL: 2981

Ryan Henowitz (D): 1501 (WF): 81

These are the unofficial Lyme results in full with the winner shown in red:

President:

Hillary Clinton (D): 888

Donald Trump (GOP): 520

Gary Johnson (Lib.): 65

Jill Stein (Green): 27

US Senate:

Richard Blumenthal (D): 1003 (WF): 69 TOTAL: 1072

Dan Carter (GOP): 495

Richard Lion (Lib.): 9

Jeffrey Russell (Green): 16

US House District 2:

Joe Courtney (D): 1001 (WF): 78 TOTAL: 1079

Daria Novak (GOP): 479

Daniel Reale (Lib.): 13

Jonathan Pelto (Green): 19

State Assembly 23rd District:

Devin R. Carney (GOP): 1065

State Senate 33rd District:

Art Linares (GOP): 704 (Ind.): 41 TOTAL: 785

Norman Needleman (D): 789

Colin Bennet (Green): 23